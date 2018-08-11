Columbus’ Farmers Market Back to School Bash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus’ Farmers Market hosts a Back to School Bash.

The bash took place Saturday at the Hitching Lot near downtown Columbus.

The event included pony rides, health screenings, and back to school gift bags.

More importantly, says Farmers Market Coordinator Katherine Lucas was the food local fresh produce, pastries, and breads that were available during the bash.

“The farmers market is important because its all about teaching kids how to eat healthy at a young age, and we are teaching them how to eat healthy. They are also buying local farmers, and it helps to establish them as well,” said Lucas.

The farmers market season ends in October.