Columbus Fire and Rescue advises community about space heater safety

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s November, and while it may not be too cold outside right now…those winter-like temperatures will be here before you know it.

With the cold temperatures comes heating the heat on, or maybe even the use of space heaters.

Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said anytime you use a space heater, there are certain precautions that need to take place.

This includes plugging the heater directly into a wall outlet, not surge protectors or extension cords.

The cord for the space heater itself should be in a low-traffic area or around anything that could knock the heater over, with at least three feet of clearance around the heater

“We definitely want to look at those space heaters before we use them. Examine them. Make sure there are no frayed cords or loose elements that may cause them to become a hazard. At all times, make sure the space heater is UL-listed. Make sure it has a tag on it that says UL listed. Those space heaters are designed so that if they tip over, they will cut off, thereby reducing the risk of any fire,” said Hughes.

Hughes said using your oven or stove to heat your home is dangerous, as it can lead to a fire.

