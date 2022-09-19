Columbus fire and rescue are preventing financial fires

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some first responders are looking for ways to respond to steady pay and inflation.

Last week the city council and Mayor approved raises for Columbus Fire and Rescue.

As of October 1, entry-level firefighters’ wages will be raised from $10.39 an hour to $12.50.

The pay scale has had many firefighters relying on side jobs to help them move up the financial ladder.

“With the pay not being like it is, most personnel does have some form of second job. And we range in my 23 plus years from having everybody from construction workers, from grass cutters, farmers, some real estate people in that past. And it whatever job they can find at the time to meet those needs,” said Battalion Chief Chip Kain.

Captain Wes Mims, who studied architecture, is one of those who has gone back to the drawing board to pick up extra income.

“I have several customers that I draw house plans for, so I go home and usually put in 8-10 hours at home working on house plans,” said Caption Wes Mims.

This Draftsman’s skills are needed for his supplemental income, and that expertise in housing design can come in handy during a fire rescue.

We study building construction to learn where the danger zones are when a structure is affected by fire, so my knowledge previous to the fire service helps. I have a good understanding of where some of those danger zones are,” said Mims.

While the first responders welcomes the increase, most believe they will have to continue to work side jobs for the time being to prevent financial fires.

“We will continue to do our side work/ side jobs just to help pay for kids, college, and schools. Just think, I drive a 20-year-old truck, so maintenance issues. So those raises will go towards helping take some of the pressure off,”said Mims.

Department leaders hope that the increased pay will help attract new recruits to ease the department’s staff shortage.