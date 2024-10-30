Columbus Fire and Rescue inspects city businesses

But to prevent some of those fires from happening, Columbus Fire & Rescue does yearly inspections to make sure the city’s businesses are safe.

“Basically, inspections entail with anything that has to do with life safety, fire sprinklers, fire alarm systems, smoke alarms, things like fire extinguishers, making sure all that stuff is working properly,” said Columbus Fire Marshal, Michael Walker.

WCBI joined Walker as he inspected Gholars Academy daycare center.

Brittany Alexander, the center’s administrative assistant, said safety is important to them, and they try to stay prepared.

“It’s very important especially in childcare due to emergencies, you never know when anything will happen, so we try to make sure we stay on top of paperwork, as well as getting things taken care of even down to fire drills and safety hazards,” said Alexander.

Alexander said she is grateful for the inspections.

“We do appreciate them stopping by and making sure that not only, we’re doing what we’re supposed to do but that we stay on top of things as well,” said Alexander.

Walker said CFR is also preparing for the holidays and the large crowds expected in area stores.

“We’re going to send our guys out on special inspections starting this week, to a lot of our box stores. A lot of places like Walmart, Belk’s, places like that, because they’re getting a lot of their Christmas merchandise in, and we want make sure that the merchandise is not too much in their storage area,” said Walker.

Walker said they’re also making sure all exits are accessible in case of an emergency.

Businesses that don’t take necessary action to address violations can face fines.

Columbus Fire & Rescue does inspections year-round.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.