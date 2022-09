Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South.

No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark.

Crews are protecting the structures around the home.

