Columbus Fire Department gives tips for heating safety

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the blast of cold air coming in this week and temperatures dropping to the 30s and 40s, people are starting to pull out their sweaters and space heaters.

But before you plug in those space heaters don’t forget to review the safety rules.

The temperatures are dropping, and we’re starting to dig deep in the closet for those winter coats.

People are also looking for fireplaces and space heaters to keep away the chill.

And while they can make your house warm and toasty, it’s important to take the right precautions to make sure your home is also safe.

The number of house fires increases during the Fall and Winter.

Columbus Fire and Rescue Public Relations officer Michael Walker says when you use a portable heater, it’s important to make sure everyone knows where it is and keep it out of the high traffic areas.

“You need to keep the kids away from it and animals take every safeguard that you can so no one can get burned or catch fire with it,” said Walker.

And it shouldn’t be on if you’re not at home.

“I would cut it off and unplug it, especially if it’s not in the same room with you, and I would plug it off and unplug it so you know,” said Walker.

Walker says it’s also important to use the right appliances for the right job.

“Not using your oven to heat your home, that’s a danger also as well as making sure you blow your candles out at night before you go to sleep and make sure that smoke detector is working properly,” said Walker.

If you ever have any questions about heater safety, you can always call your local fire department. And don’t forget to check the batteries in your smoke detector.

