Columbus Fire Department investigates two fires in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Fire Department is investigating two suspicious fires.

Investigators said the first one happened September 10 in the 900 block of 17th Street North.

This was a former Masonic Lodge.

The building was empty and set to be burned in October for a fire department demolition training exercise.

Flames were shooting from the building when firefighters arrived.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said the blaze started on the second floor.

There was no electricity to the building.

The building was destroyed.

The second fire happened September 11 near the intersection of 16th Avenue and Military Road.

Hughes told WCBI the property was vacant.

There was no power to the shed or the nearby home.

The owner told firefighters there have been issues with people trespassing.

This suspicious blaze also remains under investigation.

