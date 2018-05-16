Columbus Fire & Rescue hosts emergency planning meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Being prepared in case tragedy strikes is crucial for area first responders.

The Local Emergency Planning Committee met in Columbus Wednesday to discuss plans, in case disaster hits Columbus and the Lowndes County Area.

Columbus Fire and Rescue hosted Wednesday’s meeting, getting to share with everyone how the department is able to serve Columbus and showcase some of the departments gear.

Assistant Fire Chief Duane Hughes says these meetings help keep everyone on the same page.

“Meetings like this allow members of the community to come in, tell us what it is that we do well and also let us know what it is we don’t do well , and then they give us ideas on what services maybe aren’t being met,” said Asst. Chief Duane Hughes.

The Local Emergency Planning Committee meetings happen every 3 months.