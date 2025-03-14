Columbus Fire responds to multiple gas leak calls

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue have had their hands full responding to recent gas leaks.

They’ve responded to seven calls in the past week, including five in one day.

“If it’s an accident and we’re called about it by the company, we’re (on) standby for them. Now if we’re called by a resident, we have meters that we can see is a gas in the home,” said Jaquay Sherrod, the Fire & Life Safety Educator for Columbus Fire & Rescue.

CFR said to call 911 and your gas company immediately if you smell gas.

“We ask the residents to evacuate that area where they smell the gas and most important do not try to investigate where the gas leak is. Just let someone professional do it,” said Sherrod.

Aside from the odor, there are other signs that can point to a gas leak.

“Colored grass, brownish colored grass. If you see dust flying up from the ground, no wind blowing, that’s a possibility there’s a gas leak on the ground,” said Sherrod.

Water bubbling on the ground is also a sign.

Natural gas is odorless, but gas companies add the chemical mercaptan, similar to a rotten egg, to alert people to the presence of a leak.

“We ask you not to use anything that can create a spark including cell phones. Don’t try to cut your lights off and of course no lighters no matches or anything like that because natural gas is explosive,” said Sherrod.

They also asked that you open your doors for ventilation.

CFR recommended getting fresh air if you’ve been exposed to gas.

Headaches, nausea, and dizziness are symptoms of gas exposure.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.