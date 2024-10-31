Columbus Firefighter receives special recognition for double duty

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Firefighter who pulls double duty received a special honor on October 31.

Captain Damon Estes was named Columbus Fire and Rescue’s Firefighter of the Year at today’s meeting of the Columbus Exchange Club.

The Exchange Club sponsors the award which is voted on by the men and women of Columbus Fire.

Estes is not only a Captain with Engine 21 in Columbus, he also serves as Assistant Chief with the City of Macon, where he began his career.

Estes was grateful to his firefighting family for selecting him for the honor, and he thanked his family at home for making it possible to carry out his job.

“That preparation is so important, and making sure I’m sent out the door well prepared, you know, and then coming back to that solid family environment when I come home, it’s huge. It’s irreplaceable”, said Captain Damon Estes, Firefighter of the year.

Estes started with Columbus Fire and Rescue 13 years ago, and worked his way up to Engineer, and Captain.

