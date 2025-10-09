Columbus Firefighters and ATMOS crew respond to a gas leak

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters and crews from ATMOS Energy have been busy with a natural gas leak in Columbus.

Columbus Fire and Rescue was called to the area of 22nd Street North and Military Road for a gas leak.

Crews heard natural gas exiting a six-inch underground main.

ATMOS Energy was called in and began trying to locate and control the gas leak.

Columbus Fire and Rescue is advising people to avoid the area until further notice.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.