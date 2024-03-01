Columbus firefighters rescue people after heavy rains flood homes
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Heavy rains flooded some Columbus homes and some people had to be rescued.
Two houses were impacted on Bell Avenue.
The street was also covered with water.
Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said flash flooding inside a home on 18th Street North and 21st Street North.
Columbus firefighters rescued an elderly, wheelchair-bound man, on 18th Street and a family on Bell Avenue.
No injuries were reported.