Columbus firefighters respond to fire in unoccupied apartments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A fire at Brooks Apartments on Lehmberg Road broke out Wednesday night. This is according to Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes.

Two apartments were involved and extinguished by Columbus Fire and Rescue.

The apartments appeared to be unoccupied and no nearby resident reported any injuries.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter