Columbus Firefighters visit Cook Elementary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As Cook Elementary students were dressed in their superhero attire for homecoming, they met heroes from the area for their Community Helpers week.

“So today we had the fire department come out so that the kids can see the big trucks, get hats, ask questions, and just see what it’s like to live the life of a fire fighter for one day,” said Julisa Outlaw, a 2nd grade teacher at Cook Elementary.

For four to six weeks, 1st and 2nd grade students learn about different people and professions that impact the community.

“So, anyone in the community that plays a major part, whether their job is to keep us safe, they’re educators, whether you’re cooking, whether you’re doing our hair,” said Outlaw.

Outlaw said seeing people from the community inspires the students and helps them see what they can become one day.

“So, the whole unit is for them to make real world connections, see people in the community that help us every single day, and to help them make decisions (like) what do they want to be when they grow up.”

Cook Elementary hosts their Community Helpers weeks every year.

More community helpers are scheduled to visit Cook Elementary this week.

