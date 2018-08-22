Columbus Forensics Emphasizes the Importance of Evidence Preservation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Without DNA preservation, cold case samples from years ago wouldn’t be here.

It’s that same care the Columbus Forensics Lab emphasizes.

Lab director Austin Shepherd says with DNA technology progresses faster every year, making decades-old cold cases are closer to being solved.

Columbus Forensics Lab, Austin Shepherd says, “It’s very very important that that evidence is retained and retained correctly over the years, but as long as it is retained there really is always that chance, that hope of us eventually making an identification through the DNA.”

In May of last year, Columbus PD solved a cold case from 20-years old, thanks to their preservation of evidence.