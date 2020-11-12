COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has given the city of Columbus more than half a million dollars to reimburse the police and fire departments for their effort amid the on-going pandemic.

“This can help and assist our police department, our fire department for supplies, equipment, whatever the case may be,” says Columbus Mayor Robert Smith.

The funding is meant to cover the cost of the extra time, precautions and training by Columbus police and fire responding to COVID-19-related calls.

“It showed that the need was there and it showed that the mayor and the city council have set up a system to where we can directly help people in need,” says city MEMA coordinator Joe Dillon.

To qualify for the reimbursement the city had to track COVID-19-related police and fire responses from March through late September.

“You had to have proof, documentation as to why you needed this and then you had to show it,” Smith says. “These were expenses that occurred during COVID.”

Columbus Fire Chief Martin Andrews says his department always has extra work and sanitation after every COVID-19 call.

“Our entire truck has to be decontaminated, the crew has to be decontaminated, every single time,” Andrews says. “So it is a strain, it is a difference.”

Police Chief Fred Shelton says his officers are constantly going through protective gear.

“That means a constant change of gloves, that means a constant change of masks and again, that was a little beyond our budget,” Shelton says.

Smith says the city council will meet to decide how exactly the more than five hundred thousand dollars will be used.

“I’m so elated that we received these funds to help and assist us in continuing to provide services to COVID-related cases,” Smith says.

Dillon says they are also in the process of applying for more funding from FEMA for costs that were not covered in this reimbursement, such as loss of revenue within the city connected to the pandemic.