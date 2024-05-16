Columbus gets professional help in planning future development

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is getting some professional help in planning for future development.

Mayor Keith Gaskin was one of six mayors recently invited to New York City by the Mayors’ Institute on City Design.

That institute helps cities implement a concept referred to as the “seamless city”.

It’s designed to redevelop historically neglected areas.

The Mayors’ Institute sent professional city planners to study Columbus and make recommendations.

They advised focusing on three areas: Memphistown in the area of the Superfund clean-up site, the Queen City neighborhood, and Propst Park.

Propst Park is already undergoing extensive renovations, and the City Council is looking into grants from the EPA, targeting the Memphistown area.

Gaskin said the invitation was a chance to interact with professionals he normally wouldn’t have access to and gives the city an opportunity to access resources it might not otherwise be able to afford.

“‘A rising tide lifts all boats.’ So, we’ve had some real successes in parts of the city, but we want those same successes throughout the city, so it looks like a ‘seamless city’ when you drive through. And, you know, all parts of the city are getting the same attention as the ones are currently getting,” said Gaskin.

The city planners are working on a proposal to present to the mayor and City Council.

