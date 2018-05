COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Singing from high in the sky, the Columbus Girlchoir is performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City this Friday.

As their plane landed at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, you can hear the girls putting on a little show for other passengers on board.

The group posted the video on YouTube.

The big performance is for the Mid-America Concert and the choir will perform other singers.

The girls return home on Monday.