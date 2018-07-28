Columbus Group Giving Back To The Community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The goal is giving back to the community as the Cazimi Temple 198 and Court 187 met in Columbus today.

It was a school supply drive geared at helping kids less fortunate get prepared for school .

The groups spent weeks planning a cookout that was free to the community.

Lustris Commanderis, Cicely Smith, says it is their obligation to give back to the community but especially the youth.

“Our purpose is to serve the community. We want to just celebrate Columbus and the surrounding area and all of our members are bringing in school supplies to be given away in august,” said Smith.

The school supplies will be officially given the 4th weekend in August at the 17th Street Temple in Columbus.