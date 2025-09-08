Columbus gunfire sparks neighborhood concern

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A neighborhood shooting sparks concern from residents.

Columbus Police are still looking for suspects in Saturday’s shooting on Airline Road.

CPD responded to the call Saturday afternoon.

Residents on the 500 block of the east Columbus street said they heard multiple rounds of gunfire.

One person, who asked to remain anonymous, said she and her husband first thought it was fireworks.

“So, he went outside to see who was shooting the firecrackers, but he didn’t see anything, so he went towards the back. And when he went towards the back, he said ‘No, it was a gun shot, gun shot, gun shot,’ ” said the Columbus woman.

When CPD arrived, officers found three people outside with gunshot wounds.

“So, we ran to the front, and we saw two guys, one laying on the floor, on the ground, and one laying in the chair,” said the Columbus woman.

Investigators said each of the victims had one gunshot wound.

Two had non-life threatening injuries, but one was one was flown to Tupelo for treatment.

While overall in the city, Columbus police say crime is down, some people on Airline believe it’s common to hear gunfire in the neighborhood.

“(Crime) had quiet down here for a minute, but it returned back. This is not the first incident that happened here,” said the Columbus woman.

The people who live here say something must be done to stop the criminal activity

“Innocent people can lose their life, for nothing, (because of) gun violence,” said the Columbus woman.

This case is still under investigation.

CPD said no suspects have been found.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call CPD or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

