Columbus has a new chief operating officer who is working for free

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus has a new chief operating officer and he was hired at a bargain price.

Mark Alexander Jr. agreed to take on that role for free.

He will continue to be the COO on an interim basis until someone is hired permanently.

Former COO David Armstrong retired last month.

The city council opted to wait on the new administration to take office before making a new hire.

Ward 2 Councilman Joseph Mickens was voted in as vice-mayor for the next four years.

City leaders that took office on July first held their first meeting together Tuesday, June sixth, and went into recess.

The meeting ended Wednesday afternoon.