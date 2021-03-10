Columbus High School remembers beloved Coach Kevin Stewart

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – COVID-19 has taken so much from us, including those who inspire us to be better people.

That’s how a Columbus High School coach is being remembered.

- Advertisement -

CHS staff released balloons today to honor Kevin Stewart.

The assistant football and baseball coach recently died from complications of COVID-19.

The 49-year-old taught for many years at Caledonia before moving to CHS.

Stewart, like many educators, influenced a generation. Some of his former athletes would later become his coworkers.

He was known to teach Algebra 2 during his chemotherapy treatments in the hospital or jokingly sending students to get keys to the batter’s box.

It was in that spirit that Coach Stewart lived his mantra… No bad days.

“To see so many different communities come together for one cause and put all differences aside, whether it’s New Hope, Caledonia, Columbus High there’s just one common goal here and that’s support and love and family,” said Tabitha Stewart, Coach Stewart’s wife.

“Even within the last few days, students have called and asked about assignments that were posted before his passing. And so, you know, he was dedicated to his students. He was dedicated to the classroom,” said Craig Chapman, CHS Principal. “He was dedicated to Columbus High School. So, today was a great day for us just to honor him for what he has done for us.”

Stewart’s family was on-hand for the ceremony.