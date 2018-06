COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In Columbus, the old has become new again! With awards to prove it.

Last week, city leaders made the trek to Ocean Springs, where Mayor Robert Smith was presented the Heritage Award for Historic Restoration.

Columbus Main Street nominated ‘The Friendly City’ for the restoration of city hall.

Clocking in at a youthful 115-years-old, the 2 year project spruced the place up for the first time since 1903.

The total cost of the project was around $2 million.