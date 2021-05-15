Columbus hosts a city prayer to ease violence

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Community members prayed for love and unity in Columbus on Saturday.

United Outreach Ministry held an event at Community Park to pray for families, city government, and safety throughout the “Friendly City”.

Food, live music, and prayer were all used to get the community engaged.

“Too much shooting of one another you could not only hurt yourself but hurt the family around you so we’re here to try and pull the community together,” said Bishop Ray Charles Jones of United Outreach Ministry.

“We will have the preaching of course and just prayer and just different things of that nature just to reach the heart of all those and not leave anyone behind,” said pastor Demarco Smith.

The United Outreach Ministry will host more days of prayer throughout the summer for Mississippi and Alabama.