Columbus Hotel Employee Assaulted

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus hotel employee is injured after confronting a man knocking on doors.

Columbus police say the incident happened early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe the suspect was harassing people by knocking on doors of the hotel.

The employee confronted the unknown man, that’s when the assault happened.

Sources tell WCBI the beating happened at the Red Roof Inn on Highway 45.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

If you know who this person is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.