Columbus Housing Authority Resident Council gives away clothes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Free clothes, shoes, and even jewelry for people of all ages, that’s what the Columbus Housing Authority offered for the community.

“Instead of people focusing on having to buy clothes, having to buy jackets, pants, shirts, long sleeves, and things like that,” said Julia Chavez, Free Clothing Giveaway Organizer. “This is the time of the year when people are needing money for their utilities, and the gas bill goes high, this helps save money on some of those costs.”

Free Clothing giveaway organizer Julia Chavez said she knows the struggle all too well.

She also knows how much of a help a few accessories can be for families around the holidays.

“I have been there. I know how it feels. I used to be in a situation too where I was the one in need,” said Chavez. “When the Lord blessed me to be in a situation where I could pay it forward, that is what I started to do. Growing up as a child, I always had to figure out if we were going to have a Christmas or not, and that is why I can kind of relate to the people out here today. Knowing they won’t have to buy clothes, and knowing this will save them on costs.”

With several tables full of folded clothes for anyone who might need them, Archielena Stanford said an event like this helps her provide a better Christmas for her child.

“The housing authority is benefitting me and the community by helping us save money right now during the holidays,” said Stanford. “This is just convenient, and you cannot beat it, it is very sufficient, so I appreciate it, and we are grateful for it. A lot of communities do not do this very often, so we are very appreciative.”

The Free Clothing giveaway was held at the Shields Sims Center, and organizers said they plan to host more events like this to help families.

