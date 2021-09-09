Columbus leaders continue discussions about giving city employees a pay raise

One idea is to give city employees a three percent pay raise but how the money is distributed is still being debated.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus leaders continue discussions about giving city employees a pay raise.

City council members met today to talk about the proposal.

Today’s meeting was to discuss what would be a fair way to put extra money in the employee’s paycheck.

Administrators want to develop a multi-year plan for pay raises.

The council raised taxes to pay for debt. The pay raise would come from the city’s operational budget.

In the city’s operational budget, things like police radios, roof replacements, and new vehicles for various agencies are expected to be approved.