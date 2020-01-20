Columbus leaders honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders spent the day honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The day started off with a breakfast featuring District Attorney for Mississippi’s 16th Circuit Court Scott Colom as a speaker.

Colom is the youngest and first African American to be appointed justice court judge in Lowndes County history.

He is also the first African American district attorney to represent a majority white district in Mississippi history.

Colom focused his speech on the unrest happening at Mississippi State Penitatry at Parchman.

“In honor of Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, I think it’s important we think about tough issues, tough topics. People he would care about, folks that are under service right now with what going on in the prison populations, what’s going on with our corrections systems. That’s what I want to address,” said Colom.

Other speakers included Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller and Columbus Mayor Robert Smith.