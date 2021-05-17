Columbus leaders hope crime prevention town hall meeting features more solutions and less finger-pointing from the public

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisor and Crime Prevention Task Force Chairman Leroy Brooks is urging patience as city leaders continue working to find a way to keep violent crime in check in Columbus.

“I know sometimes they’re frustrated and scared,” he says. “But it didn’t start yesterday and it’s not going to end tomorrow.”

Columbus Police say they responded to 101 violent crimes in the first three months of 2021 and four more shootings between May 10 and May 13. Brooks says the task force has been meeting once a month since the mayor formed it in January.

“We are looking at (the issue) comprehensively, not just from the law enforcement perspective,” he says. “What other things we can do?”

Brooks says part of that plan involves getting input from the community on the specific crime and safety issues they would like addressed. This is why they planned to hold the town hall meeting Monday, even before the most recent string of shootings.

Brooks hopes Monday’s meeting at the Trotter Convention Center can be the first of several where they can hear from residents about their specific concerns and discuss lasting solutions to those problems.

Several Columbus residents spoke with WCBI Monday afternoon and said that while they are pleased with the efforts of the city and local law enforcement, they would like to see more done.

“I feel like, that it can be a little bit better because I have children of my own and that personal safety is key to a lot of situations,” says Antonio Miller, who added that he believes job creation can also help stop the violence.

“They’re doing more patrolling, which needs to happen,” said Brandon Hardin. “I guess us as citizens probably should carry (guns). That would help prevent it a little bit.”

Some potential solutions Brooks is passionate about include cleaning up the city.

“All these dilapidated houses and dilapidated lots,” he said. “Just create a level of expectation that your city is clean and free from some of these criminal elements.”

As well as improving and investing in education.

“Education is perhaps one of the most important aspects of it,” Brooks said. “Because if we get young people educated and meaningfully employed, they tend not to involve themselves in criminal activities.”

Brooks is confident that with community involvement, they can create a plan with achievable goals that can make a lasting impact.

“This committee has the opportunity to make some viable recommendations that we hope really move the needle in this community,” he said.