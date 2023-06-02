Columbus leaders urge public to not be afraid to report crimes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Numerous shootings in the city of Columbus over the past weeks have people in the community speaking out.

Since last Friday, at least six people have been injured and one person killed in shootings in the city.

And there have been other shots fired calls that did not result in injuries, including one late Thursday afternoon.

Although Columbus police have made an arrest and charged one person with murder in the worst of these incidents, the Inferno Night Club shooting last Friday night, in many cases they have run up against witnesses and even victims who are unwilling to talk.

Some community leaders said that many times people would rather retaliate than cooperate.

Lavonne Latham Harris, President of the Lowndes County Chapter of the NAACP said it’s time for people to come together and help law enforcement help their neighbors.

“I know the chief’s there, the police department, the mayor. Hey, we elected them; let’s use them, but let’s help them also. If you know what’s going on, and you see something; tell it! But then don’t come back to them, if you’re not helping. Because, like I’m saying, what I’m seeing is ‘I know who shot me. I ain’t going to tell you who shot me, because I want to go handle this on my own.’,” said Harris.

Harris also urged parents to keep up with their children, know where they are and who they’re hanging out with, and take advantage of youth programs, such as the Boys and Girls Clubs, Parks and Rec, and the YMCA.

