Columbus leaders will discuss Waggoner contract plan at special meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Waggoner Engineering’s fate with the city of Columbus will once again be back on the table.

A special meeting has been called for the morning of January 31 at city hall to discuss the firm’s contract, once again.

The council voted to cut ties with Waggoner and Mayor Keith Gaskin vetoed that action.

Gaskin has defended his decision to WCBI saying Waggoner has expertise in dealing with flooding and watershed issues, along with the work that has already been completed.

Several councilmen complained about the lack of progress by the firm.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter