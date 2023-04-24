Columbus Light, Water reports damage from Friday night storm

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Clean-up continues after a powerful storm that swept through Columbus.

Columbus Light and Water reported three transformers and five poles were replaced because of the weather.

Lightning and high winds rolled through the area around 6 p.m. Friday.

CLW crews worked for about 18 hours straight to restore power.

Most of the damage was confined to east Columbus.

Homes, businesses, and schools did report damage. Those assessments are still being done.

