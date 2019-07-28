Columbus locals file in for monthly “Brain Jam” discussion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Locals filed into Three Sisters Pie Company in Columbus Sunday afternoon… to talk about work.

The event was part of a new monthly “Brain Jam” session created by Dr. Kristi DiClemente, a history professor at Mississippi University for Women.

She said the event was formed for locals to come and talk about their different areas of expertise.

Each month focuses on a new topic.

Sunday’s speaker talked about the ethics of work.

“I really just want to have a lengthy discussion at the end after I sort of throw all of these ideas out there to get people thinking about how they think about work in their own lives, how we could make work more rewarding for us in our own lives, and what a better future could look like,” said MUW Assistant Professor of Philosophy Josh Dohmen.

The event is sponsored by MUW’s history, geography, and political science departments and takes place on the last Sunday of every month at 6 pm.