Columbus looks towards better management in travel expenses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is taking steps to better track and manage travel expenses for city employees and elected officials.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Brigham and City Attorney Jeff Turnage have been crafting the city’s travel policy to make sure that it is up to date and inline with State policies.

There has been a policy in place, but it did not include specific language reflecting the state policy.

The City Council approved the reformulated policy at a council work session on October 31.

“Each Council member and the mayor has a card with their name on it. It’s a Regions Bank card. So, they can use that when they’re traveling, only for appropriate expenses, only for approved expenses that they would have. And it’s not to be used for anything personal”, said Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Other city employees can also use city-issued cards for business travel. Employees and elected officials also have the option to use their own cards and put in for reimbursement.

