Columbus Lowe’s reopens after deep cleaning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowe’s hardware store in Columbus reopened its doors Friday morning.

Mayor Robert Smith closed the store on Thursday after reports surfaced of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Lowe’s released a statement to WCBI stating the store would be cleaned per CDC guidelines and the employee who tested positive is now in quarantine.

We spoke with customers outside of the store Friday morning. Some of them were unaware of the situation. Others were taking extra precautions.

“I wasn’t even informed until just now that somebody tested positive. I kind of think it’s a little natural to be a little freaked out about it, but every time I leave a store I’ve been germ-xing and washing,” said Michael Stone, with Tupelo Stone Company.

“Yeah, we’re going to wipe down. I’m fixing to wipe down right now… No, I ain’t too much worried,” said customer David Livy.

