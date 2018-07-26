Columbus Lowndes Chamber Of Commerce host Inaugural Convocation

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – Students hate to hear it, but school is just around the corner.

The Education Committee of the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosted a county wide convocation to help students get back in the swing of things.

The event was open to the public as well as students from all schools.

Our very own Aundrea Self was the emcee and gave students words of encouragement to head back to school.

New Hope High senior Cole Hollis says this is a great way to know they are supported by the entire community and surrounding area.

“I think that opening up a new school year with prayer is such an amazing idea. Even though we are going back to school and it might not be the most exciting thing it’s really good to know that we have a community and we’re all here together and we’re all going back together and we’re all going to be facing different things,” said Hollis.

This is the first convocation hosted by the Education Committee. The group is already planning next year’s.