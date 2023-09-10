Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce holds “Educators are Essential”

The "Educators are Essential" event allows teachers to gather together and listen to guest speakers talk about topics like teaching after covid, AI, dyslexia and more.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce held its “Educators are Essential” event today to celebrate teachers in the community.

The “Educators are Essential” event allows teachers to gather together and listen to guest speakers talk about topics like teaching after COVID-19, AI, dyslexia, and more.

One of the speakers Dr. Brad Beckham of Baptist Memorial Hospital spoke about how to help if someone has life-threatening bleeding and handed out trauma kits.

Chamber of Commerce Director of Programs and Events Katie Fenstermacher spoke about the importance of teachers and showing them support.

“The educators are teaching our future workforce so we want them to know how important they are to us because the future of Columbus and Lowndes county is really in their hands right now so we really want to just show them how important we feel they are, ” Fenstermacher said.

The event was held at the Mississippi University for Women.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter