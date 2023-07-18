Columbus-Lowndes County Airport set to receive money for new hangar

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus-Lowndes County Airport will receive some financial support for a new place to park its aircraft.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin posted a letter received from Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell confirming that the airport is set to receive $600,000 to build a “much needed” new hangar.

The grant was approved through a multimodal program application.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter