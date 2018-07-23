Tensions rise between Columbus and Lowndes County rec authorities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County and the City of Columbus are in a major dispute over money and property.

The city and the county split into two different recreation authorities back in September of last year.

According to the inter-local agreement that bound those two departments quote:

“In the event of said partial or complete termination or amendment of this agreement… Property located within the city limits of Columbus, Mississippi shall become the property of said city. Property located outside the city limits of Columbus, Mississippi but within Lowndes County, Mississippi shall become the property of Lowndes County, Mississippi…. and any monies remaining shall be divided equally between the governing authorities.”

That was supposed to happen in 2017, but there was an exchange of supplies that shouldn’t have happened.

According to city attorney, Jeff Turnage, Mayor Robert Smith approved the county use of equipment that was in the city.

The total value of the equipment is around $111,000.

Fast forward nine months and County Administrator, Ralph Billingsley asked for the county’s share of the funds left in the old recreation authority accounts.

His request – just over $74,000.

The city basically said if you’re going to ask for that money, we want our equipment back or you pay us $111,000.

The two sides continue to exchange legal letters.