Columbus, Lowndes County youth learn lessons in firefighting, life

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Columbus and Lowndes County youth are learning lessons in firefighting and lessons in life this week.

Columbus Fire and Rescue and the Columbus Boys and Girls Club are teaming up for the Junior Fire Academy.

Boys and Girls Club members get a chance to meet personnel from Fire and Rescue, the Columbus Police Department, Baptist Golden Triangle’s Ambulance Service, and Lowndes County EMA.

Along with lessons on first-aid and fire safety, the young people are also learning life skills such as teamwork, cooperation, dealing with emotions, and handling life’s challenges.

They learned when you should and shouldn’t call 911, and about important safety equipment you should have in your home.

“There’s no stronger advocate for fire safety than a three, five, or 10-year-old going back to their parents and saying that they need a smoke alarm. We then get those phone calls from those parents. Here in Columbus, we have a program where, if you live within the city limits, we’ll come in and put a smoke alarm in your home for free. Many of those times, when we talk to those parents, they say that a child came home and told them that they need a smoke alarm, and that’s always a great feeling,” said Fire Chief Duane Hughes.

This year’s Junior Fire Academy will be going on through Wednesday at the Columbus Boys and Girls Club.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X