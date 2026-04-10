Columbus Lowndes Humane Society expanding to better help animal and community needs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Lowndes Humane Society is expanding to better benefit the needs of the animals, the community, and the surrounding areas.

With the influx of animals coming into the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society, Executive Director Kim Hays knew her team had to step up.

Hays said the demand for service comes as more and more people are not spaying and neutering their pets, which takes up more resources in the long run, and adoptions have been on the decline.

Hays said they are adding a new quarantine building to take in and treat more animals on a daily basis, and get them into a foster or adoption program. This should hopefully be complete within the year.

In working with Management Consultant Neely Bryan, they have been able to move 10-25 animals at a time, moving them up to rescues up north to get into a foster home or a forever home.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X