Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society expands as stray population surges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Lowndes Humane Society is expanding to better serve the needs of the animals, the community, and the surrounding areas.

They say this will ultimately help with intake numbers and help with resources for animal health.

“We get in 16 dogs in one day on a Saturday, and it’s like, you have to have space for these animals,” said Executive Director Kim Hays.

“The Stray population is exploding, it’s out of control. No one has seen a crisis like this in like 15-20 years,” said Management Consultant Neely Bryan.

With the influx of animals coming into the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society, Executive Director Kim Hays knew her team had to step up.

“We’re going to have to expand because Lowndes County is expanding its needs, and their stray population is out of control,” Hays said.

Hays says the demand for service is rising because fewer people are having their pets spayed or neutered, and adoptions have been on the decline.

One planned addition is a new quarantine building to take in and treat more animals on a daily basis and move them into foster or adoption programs. They hope to have it completed this year.

Working with Management Consultant Neely Bryan, they have been able to move 10-25 animals at a time, moving them to rescues up north to get into a foster home or forever home.

“It’s important for us to be able to expand with our community so that we can reach the northern states and say,’ Hey, the southern states are struggling. We need help,” Hays said.

“The partners are our lifeline down here,” Bryan said. “They are how we get out the most animals. If we don’t have the northern partners, then the animals are here, and there are just not enough homes for all these animals anywhere in the world, but especially down here. The north can get these dogs into foster homes until they get adopted. But once they leave the shelter, they’re up there in a home like the next day.”

They say they are also looking to expand their play yards through donations, as it is important for the animals’ well-being.

Hayes says even with this expansion, there is still more to come.

“It’s never-ending, I’ll say that. I want this place to be as big as the community needs.”

The Humane Society offers many resources for the community, including spay and neuter resources.

For more information, to donate food, supplies, or money, or to volunteer, call 662-327-3107.

Volunteers from Beersheba Cumberlane Presbyterian Church also donate their time to work on the dog walk trail at CLHS.