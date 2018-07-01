Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society Is Low on Supplies

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society needs your help.

Director Karen Johnwick says numbers aren’t slowing down, especially for cats.

The shelter is running out of supplies, so it’s asking for donations and are in need of things like, dog and cat food, cat liter, laundry detergent (like Purex), dish-washing detergent (like Ajax), bleach, paper towels,and newspapers for the cat cages.

“If you could help out at all, again, I know we sound like we’re always asking, but our numbers are not stopping. They’re not slowing down. They’re still coming in and we just need all the help that we can get.”

Johnwick says if you’d like to donate, you can bring the items to the shelter.

She also adds the shelter collects cans to recycle.