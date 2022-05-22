Columbus Lowndes Humane Society raises money for shelter expenses

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -The Columbus Lowndes Humane Society hosted a weekend fundraiser to help support their furry friends.

Every dollar helps…

That’s the motto for Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society staff during a weekend fundraiser.

“We are having a yard sale and just selling some things that we have accumulated over the years. We’re cleaning out some space for storage and all of our proceeds are benefiting us. We are just trying to make a little bit of money for the shelter,” said Outreach Coordinator Brandy Johnson.

Whether it was collars, animal ceramics, or even gently used furniture, you could find it here.

Johnson said the sales will help fund necessities needed in the shelter.

“It helps offset the cost of food litter, supplies that we need if we are doing some out reach projects i can use that money to kind of go towards that. it just kind of fits the gap for any areas that we made need the money for,” said Johnson.

Johnson said it isn’t unusual to through supplies quickly at the humane society, but it’s a growing issue when there’s a large number of animals to care for.

“We have noticed that we are running low a lot more often than we normally would and we do have a great community like I said who donate all the time and its getting harder and harder to find certain dog foods,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the amount of folks surrendering their pets over the last couple of weeks has been constant.

This leaves their staff with a bigger question, how will they make sure every animal is fed.

There’s a slim chance you’ll find enough pet food on the shelves in grocery stores.

“We have seen an influx of surrendered animals since the pandemic because they are having a hard time trying to feed their animals. not just because of supply chain issues but jobs housing fuel has gone up so we have felt the pressure on our end for sure,” said Johnson.

Although she connects with each animal who comes in the humane society, Johnson says it’s devastating to watch a family part ways with their furry friend.

“Its heart breaking when someone has to surrender their pet for sure but at least they are bringing them here and we can provide for them and care for them and find them a home instead of everybody struggling in one house hold its not a bad thing to have to surrender your pet that is why we are here for the whole community,” said Johnson.

For more information on how you can donate, visit the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society Facebook Page.