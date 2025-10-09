Columbus Lowndes Public Library offering special programs for adults

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Most people are familiar with libraries’ offerings for children, things like Summer Reading programs and Storytime with Mother Goose in Columbus.

The Columbus Lowndes Public Library System is also reaching out to adults.

The library offers special programs, such as lunch and learn sessions, and a number of groups dedicated to hobbies and learning new skills as part of its adult engagement.

The staff also reaches out to nursing homes and community centers in the area.

Some of the activities are after regular hours, so the library is teaming up with businesses to help reach the public.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X