Columbus Lowndes Public Library to host Halloween fun for the community
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Lowndes Public Library is hosting some Halloween fun for the kids and the adults.
This evening, October 30, the library will host the “Annual Haunted Library” for kids & families from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm with treats, games, and ghostly giggles!
And for the adults, it’s hosting “A Night at the Library” from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm.
There will be costumes, trivia, and a little fright.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Columbus Lowndes Public Library.