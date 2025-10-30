Columbus Lowndes Public Library to host Halloween fun for the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Lowndes Public Library is hosting some Halloween fun for the kids and the adults.

This evening, October 30, the library will host the “Annual Haunted Library” for kids & families from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm with treats, games, and ghostly giggles!

And for the adults, it’s hosting “A Night at the Library” from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

There will be costumes, trivia, and a little fright.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Columbus Lowndes Public Library.

