Columbus Man Accused Of Assaulting Ex-girlfriend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is accused of injuring his ex-girlfriend so badly, so had to be flown to a Tupelo hospital.

Devin Thompson, 28, is charged with domestic violence aggravated assault.

Lowndes County deputies say the victim was at her Kaye Drive home when she was allegedly assaulted.

She was reportedly picked up and thrown to the floor, causing extensive head injuries.

After driving herself to the hospital, the victim was later airlifted to Tupelo.

Thompson was arrested at the Lowndes County Courthouse on Monday.