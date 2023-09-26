Columbus man accused of stabbing, killing girlfriend pleads guilty

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend pleaded guilty.

Christopher Wicks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Noxubee County Circuit Court.

In an open sentence, Judge Jay Howard ordered Wicks to 20 years in prison.

The stabbing happened in June 2021 at Cedar Creek Apartments.

21-year-old Kaliyah Brooks was stabbed multiple times.

Wicks was arrested at the scene.

