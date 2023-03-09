Columbus man arrested, faces elder abuse charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight with a relative led to elder abuse charges against a Columbus man.

Tuesday, Columbus Police were called to an assisted living facility after reports of a fight.

Gary Wayne Weaver reportedly got into an argument with an elderly relative. The argument turned violent, and Weaver is accused of throwing the older man to the ground inside the facility.

Weaver is charged with abuse to a vulnerable adult.

He has since bonded out of jail.

