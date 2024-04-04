Columbus man arrested for allegedly attacking his mother

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man accused of attacking his mother has been arrested in Alabama.

Columbus police received a call of a stabbing victim at a home in the 1500 block of Third Avenue North.

Officers found a woman suffering multiple stab wounds, a broken jaw, and what turned out to be a brain bleed.

Due to the extent of her injuries, she had to be airlifted to Jackson.

They were able to identify the suspect as her son, Ricky Sanders.

Police said Sanders also stole his mother’s purse and took her vehicle.

Ricky Sanders was arrested later in Fayette County, Alabama on separate felony charges.

Columbus police are charging him with aggravated domestic violence with a deadly weapon.

